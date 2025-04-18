Shooting investigation underway after man shot on Chicago's South Side

Police are searching for the person who shot a man in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Chicago police said a 45-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street. Video from the scene shows a large police response near a Citgo gas station and food market.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where police said he is in good condition. It is not clear if anyone else was injured.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not confirmed the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Area One detectives are investigating.