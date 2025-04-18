Watch CBS News
Shooting investigation underway after man shot on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Police are searching for the person who shot a man in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Monday morning. 

Around 2 a.m., Chicago police said a 45-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street. Video from the scene shows a large police response near a Citgo gas station and food market. 

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where police said he is in good condition. It is not clear if anyone else was injured. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police have not confirmed the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

Area One detectives are investigating.  

