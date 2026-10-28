Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting investigation underway in The Loop

By
Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
Read Full Bio
Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A shooting investigation is underway in The Loop early Wednesday morning. 

Chicago police responded to a report of shots fired near State and Lake streets around 2:30 a.m.

Police placed multiple evidence markers at the scene, but have not released information on what led up to the shooting. 

Lake Street near Wabash Avenue is blocked off with police tape. 

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police for more information. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue