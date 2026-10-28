Shooting investigation underway in The Loop

A shooting investigation is underway in The Loop early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police responded to a report of shots fired near State and Lake streets around 2:30 a.m.

Police placed multiple evidence markers at the scene, but have not released information on what led up to the shooting.

Lake Street near Wabash Avenue is blocked off with police tape.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police for more information.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.