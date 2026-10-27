2 men shot during fight inside 7-Eleven in The Loop

Two men were shot during a fight inside a 7-Eleven in The Loop on Monday night.

Chicago police said an armed man walked into the store in the first block of East Adams Street and pointed a gun at a 26-year-old man around 9:45 p.m.

Police said there was a brief fight before the gunman fired shots, hitting the 26-year-old man multiple times throughout his body.

Police say a second man, 23 years old, was also hit. He suffered a graze wound to his foot.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial, where they are expected to recover.

Video from the scene shows several detectives and a crime scene technician gathering photos both inside and outside the store.

No arrests have been made

Area three detectives are investigating.