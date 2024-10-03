Shooting in Hammond, Indiana parking lot leaves least 2 people wounded

2 people shot in front of liquor store in Hammond, Indiana

2 people shot in front of liquor store in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- At least two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting that ended in the parking lot of a liquor store in Hammond, Indiana.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at Nick's Liquors in Hammond, near Chicago Street and Calumet Avenue.

Police said they believe the shots were fired in some kind of chase involving two drivers.

An ambulance was seen taking a man with his head wrapped away from the scene.

Meanwhile, several evidence markers were seen on the pavement for shell casings.

Further details were not immediately available.