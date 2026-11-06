Three injured after shooting in Englewood

Three people were injured after a shooting in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood overnight.

Chicago police said two women, ages 23 and 21, were inside an apartment in the 400 block of West Marquette Avenue when gunshots came through the window.

Both were shot in the legs and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in fair condition.

Police said a third victim, a 21-year-old man, took himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is listed in good condition.

Police have not confirmed if the third victim was also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Area One detectives are investigating.