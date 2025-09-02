Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting investigation underway on inbound Eisenhower Expressway

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A shooting investigation is underway on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway on Tuesday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, a box truck driver reported shots were fired from a passing vehicle near Independence Boulevard just after 6 a.m. State police confirmed the truck was hit by gunfire. 

ISP confirmed the driver of the box truck is being treated for injuries. The driver's condition was not immediately released. 

All lanes have reopened. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue