Shooting investigation underway on inbound Eisenhower Expressway

A shooting investigation is underway on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway on Tuesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a box truck driver reported shots were fired from a passing vehicle near Independence Boulevard just after 6 a.m. State police confirmed the truck was hit by gunfire.

ISP confirmed the driver of the box truck is being treated for injuries. The driver's condition was not immediately released.

All lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.