Man killed, another critically injured after shooting leads to crash in West Humboldt Park

A man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting that led to a crash early Saturday morning in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Around 5:20 a.m., the two men were driving in a red Dodge Charger westbound in the 4400 block of Wet Augusta Boulevard when someone fired shots at them. Police said the men were shot, causing the car to crash.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the head. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the passenger, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.