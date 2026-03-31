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Shooting, crash leaves 2 injured on Chicago's Near North Side

By Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Police are investigating a shooting and crash that left two people injured on Chicago's Near North Side. 

Chicago police said a 22-year-old man was driving a red sedan when someone in a white SUV pulled up and fired shots near Chicago and Michigan avenues. 

Police said the red car was hit several times. 

A 25-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was shot in the thigh. Police said she was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where she is expected to recover. 

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed another person was hit by one of the vehicles. The victim's condition is unknown at this time. 

Video from the scene shows multiple damaged vehicles, including a red sedan, a black SUV, and a white SUV. The video also shows bullet holes in a window of Stan's Donuts nearby. 

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