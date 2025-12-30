Man suffers graze wound in shooting in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood

The University of Chicago issued a notice after a man was shot just east of campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood this week.

The shooting happened Monday night outside the building at 5537-39 S. Hyde Park Blvd., the University of Chicago Police Department said.

Chicago police said at 10 p.m. Monday, a 34-year-old man was walking outside when he heard shots and felt pain.

He had suffered a graze wound to his left calf, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The scene is across the street from the former Broadview Hall UChicago dormitory, now a 3L Living apartment building, and also close to the majestic Windermere House apartment building.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.