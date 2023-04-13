School bus damaged in Tri-Taylor shooting after carjacking attempt
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A school bus was damaged when a carjacking attempt led to a shootout Thursday afternoon in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, but no one was injured.
Police said, around 1:45 p.m., someone tried to carjack a driver near the intersection of Taylor and Western, when the victim - a concealed carry holder - pulled out his own gun, leading to a shootout.
No one was injured, but gunfire damaged a nearby school bus. Police at the scene said no children were on the bus at the time, only the driver and a bus aide.
No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
Area 3 detectives were investigating.
