School bus damaged in Tri-Taylor shooting after carjacking attempt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A school bus was damaged when a carjacking attempt led to a shootout Thursday afternoon in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, but no one was injured.

Police said, around 1:45 p.m., someone tried to carjack a driver near the intersection of Taylor and Western, when the victim - a concealed carry holder - pulled out his own gun, leading to a shootout.

No one was injured, but gunfire damaged a nearby school bus. Police at the scene said no children were on the bus at the time, only the driver and a bus aide.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.