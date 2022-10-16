1 dead, another wounded in shooting inside apartment hallway in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting inside an apartment complex in South Chicago Saturday night, according to police.

The shooting happened at 11:06 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley.

Police say the victims were in the third-floor hallway when shots were fired.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and pronounced dead on the scene. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.