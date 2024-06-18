3 people shot, including 14-year-old girl, at Chicago's 63rd Street Beach

14-year-old among 3 people shot at Chicago's 63rd Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old girl was among three people shot at 63rd Street Beach on Chicago's South Side Monday night.

Shots were fired around 10 p.m. near the beach in the 6200 Block of south Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Officers found three victims, the teen and two men in their 30s at the scene. All of the victims are listed in fair condition at local hospitals.

Police said the suspected shooter fled the scene on a bicycle.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.