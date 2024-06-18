Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people shot, including 14-year-old girl, at Chicago's 63rd Street Beach

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

14-year-old among 3 people shot at Chicago's 63rd Street Beach
14-year-old among 3 people shot at Chicago's 63rd Street Beach 01:36

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old girl was among three people shot at 63rd Street Beach on Chicago's South Side Monday night. 

Shots were fired around 10 p.m. near the beach in the 6200 Block of south Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Officers found three victims, the teen and two men in their 30s at the scene. All of the victims are listed in fair condition at local hospitals. 

Police said the suspected shooter fled the scene on a bicycle. 

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. 

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 5:27 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.