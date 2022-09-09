Shoes That Fit partners with Nordstrom, Nike to hand out new shoes at Randolph Elementary

Shoes That Fit to hand out new shoes at West Englewood elementary school

Shoes That Fit to hand out new shoes at West Englewood elementary school

Shoes That Fit to hand out new shoes at West Englewood elementary school

CHICAGO(CBS) -- Some kids have been in school for weeks but not everyone has all their supplies.

On Friday, two retailers are teaming up with a non-profit to make sure kids have a good pair of shoes to wear to class.

Nordstrom and Nike partnered with Shoes That Fit to hand out new gym shoes to kids at Randolph Elementary. Nordstrom employees will help the kids get the perfect fitting kicks.

Shoes are one of the most expensive items for families at the start of the school year.

Shoes That Fit hopes to hand out 40,000 pairs of sneakers.