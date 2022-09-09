Watch CBS News
Local News

Shoes That Fit partners with Nordstrom, Nike to hand out new shoes at Randolph Elementary

/ CBS Chicago

Shoes That Fit to hand out new shoes at West Englewood elementary school
Shoes That Fit to hand out new shoes at West Englewood elementary school 00:31

CHICAGO(CBS) -- Some kids have been in school for weeks but not everyone has all their supplies.

On Friday, two retailers are teaming up with a non-profit to make sure kids have a good pair of shoes to wear to class.

Nordstrom and Nike partnered with Shoes That Fit to hand out new gym shoes to kids at Randolph Elementary. Nordstrom employees will help the kids get the perfect fitting kicks.

Shoes are one of the most expensive items for families at the start of the school year.

Shoes That Fit hopes to hand out 40,000 pairs of sneakers.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 8:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.