Cook County Sherriff's Office hosting 12th annual game night at Austin Branch library

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have a little fun tonight and take your kids to play a game with the cook county sheriff.

The Sheriff's Office is hosting its 12th game night with the Chicago Public Library at the Austin branch.

There will be food, fun, and gifts - including warm coats, hats, and gloves for the families.  

It kicks off from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the library, located at 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 7:55 AM

