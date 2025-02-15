Sheriff's deputies, K9 Duke arrest suspected burglar hiding in woods in Lake County

A suspected burglar was taken into custody after being found hiding in the woods early Friday morning in unincorporated Grayslake, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Brendan M. Wilcox, 37, was charged with felony counts of burglary and theft and received an additional charge for resisting a peace officer.

Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a tavern in the 34200 block of Route 45 just before 4 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the tavern secured and without signs of a burglary. The establishment's keyholder was unavailable for an internal search.

Hours later, around 7 a.m., the keyholder called to report a burglary. Deputies responded and reviewed video surveillance, which showed a man wearing distinctive clothing unlawfully entering the bar and taking items.

Deputies found footprints in the snow that led them to an apartment building nearby. They knocked on the door of a person who lives at the complex, identified as Wilcox, who had an active arrest warrant for burglary. However, the office said he fled out of a rear window.

Deputy Dwight Arrowood and K9 Duke then arrived at the scene and conducted an immediate track for over one mile and over an hour. Duke tracked to a wooded area where Wilcox was hiding. After refusing to surrender and follow instructions, Duke was deployed to assist in the apprehension and bit Wilcox before he surrendered.

The clothing worn by Wilcox during the burglary was found at his apartment. He was taken into custody and then taken to an area hospital for the dog bite. He was treated and released back into the custody of the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Wilcox remains in custody in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.