Woman searches for family with dog that attacked her in Sheridan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Sheridan Park, there's a vibrant street neighbors know as Sunnyside. Those who live there describe it as walkable, people friendly, and usually very dog friendly.

But Krysten Kelly's encounter with a family and their dogs Friday night on Sunnyside and Dover as she headed to her boyfriend's for game night was as an unfamiliar experience.

"I got off the bus on Friday night after work about 8 o'clock, I walked down Sunnyside to head to where he lives, and they had a little kid and two dogs," she said.

Kelly said there was no interaction between her and the family whatsoever.

"As they approached because it was a family, I didn't really think anything bad was going to happen," she said.

The man passed with the first dog. But when the woman, second dog, and two kids approached it was no longer a pleasant encounter.

"Their dog passed me jumped up, lunged, attached itself to my left breast and wouldn't let go. I'm screaming, I'm screaming, 'Your dog is ripping my boob off!' I put my arm up like this, when it jumped again towards my face. And it punctured my arm," she said.

She said the family kept walking and did not address what happened. Kelly continued to follow hoping to get their attention. But nothing

"They literally turned around strolled away and couldn't have cared less," she said.

Kelly called 911 and her boyfriend, but later found help and Rayan's Fine Wine & Spirits just down the street. She's seen in the store's surveillance in a black t-shirt bleeding for her left arm. The man behind the counter is seen grabbing a first-aid kit and tending to her needs.

"These guys were heroes that night for me at a time where I really, really needed it," she said.

After spending her Saturday in the hospital, Kelly walked back around to Rayan's to thank them in person.

"My colleague was a big help. We like to be here for our neighbors, for our neighborhood and our customers," said James Couture.

Neighbors helping neighbors in what seems to be a tight-knit community. Now Kelly wants to prevent this from happening again.

"I don't want to give this up because what if I had been a small child, what if I had been an older person, what if I had been someone with disabilities? This is a fairly populated area. People have kids. People have little animals," she said. "This was very scary. There was no provocation, and it was in one heartbeat of an instant that this dog was on me."

Her main goal is to find the owners to prevent this from happening to anyone else, but she also wants to learn if she needs a rabies shot.

She's already been in contact with animal control but plans to file a police report.