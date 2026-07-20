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Pair sought, believed to be witnesses or potential suspects, in Highland Park shooting

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Highland Park residents are being asked to shelter-in-place as a shooting investigation is underway Monday night.

The city says a person was shot around 8 p.m. on the 300 block of Walker Avenue. That person was taken to receive medical care.

Additional information about the victim, including age, gender, and condition, was not released.

Highland Park police have released photos of two people they're calling "witnesses or potential suspects." Police say a man and a woman were last seen speaking with the victim before the shooting.

Highland Park shooting witnesses or suspects
Highland Park Police Department

Residents are being asked to avoid the area to allow for investigation and not open doors or windows to unexpected visitors.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 

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