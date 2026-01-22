Watch CBS News
Shelter-in-place lifted after Joliet police search warrant operation

Elyssa Kaufman
A shelter-in-place was lifted for residents in Joliet, Illinois, after a police investigation on Thursday morning. 

According to Joliet police, officers conducted an "operation" related to an incident in the 1000 block of North Raynor Avenue. Police initially told residents in the immediate area to shelter in place. 

Police confirmed the investigation involved a search warrant operation. 

No further details were released. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

