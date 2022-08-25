Shedd Aquarium offering free admission days for Illinois residents throughout September

CHICAGO(CBS)— The Shedd Aquarium is helping kick start the fall season by offering free admission days to Illinois residents.

Starting Sept. 6, guests will be able to attend the aquarium, located at 1200 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout the month with free general admission.

Hours will be extended to expand access for those who work or are in school during those days.

Residents will need to present a valid ID or proof of residency to receive free general admission.

Tickets must be secured online before visiting. Free admission will not be allowed for walk-ins.

A $3 transaction fee applies to all Illinois Resident Free Day tickets reserved online. This helps ensure access to as many neighbors as possible by validating orders.

Additional information about the aquarium hours and discounts can be found on the Shedd's "Plan a Visit" page.