Shedd Aquarium hosting clean up at 63rd Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) – You can help keep Chicago's beaches beautiful and keep plastic out of Lake Michigan.

Volunteers will clean up 63rd street beach this morning.

The effort is being hosted by the Shedd Aquarium as part of its Plastic Free July campaign.

Volunteers will be at the beach until noon.