Shamrock Shuffle returns to Chicago streets after two-year pandemic hiatus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was perfect weather Sunday for something we haven't seen in two years.

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle was back in action. A total of 20,000 runners took over the streets of Chicago to turn them into a sea of mostly green.

All along the 8k course, friends and family cheered on the runners. It is something they haven't been able to do for two years because of COVID-19.

"Even though your run alone, you like that group around you. So a lot of these people were running through the pandemic, but now, you can get back on the streets and have people cheering you on, and you can look beside you and see all these runners who believe in the same thing – and enjoy doing the same thing," said Shamrock Shuffle supporter Allie Kaleta.

Some runners wore costumes. One woman even ran with dozens of balloons strapped to her back.

Congratulations to all the runners.