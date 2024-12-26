Woman sexually assaulted during home invasion on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was sexually assaulted during a home invasion early Thursday in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was sleeping in her home in the 6200 block of North Bell Avenue around 2:50 a.m., when a man entered through the back door, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

The man also implied other people had broken in with him, according to police

After sexually assaulting the woman, the man stole some of her belongings – including her PlayStation and her keys – and fled through the back door.

Police had only a vague description of the man, who had tattoos on his face, and was wearing a black mask.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

Neighbors said they had no idea this happened in their neighborhood, but after finding out they said it's concerning.

"I do live in this area, but I didn't hear any noises or anything in the area, but I guess police must have came," Sully Faruki said. "I hope that lady that got assaulted recovers with what she's gone through."

One woman said he's considering moving out of the area after the attack.