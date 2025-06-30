Woman sexually assaulted in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood

Police are searching for four people after a sexual assault in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood on Sunday.

Chicago police said around 10:45 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was sitting in an alley, in the 3800 block of North Wilton Avenue, when a group of two men and two women approached her.

Police said both men physically attacked and sexually assaulted the woman. The group left the scene in a vehicle, and police did not release a description.

The woman was taken to Throrek Memorial Hospital. Her condition was not immediately released.

The assault took place just blocks from Sunday's Pride Parade route that stepped off early in the day.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.