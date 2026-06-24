Severe thunderstorms a concern for Chicago Wednesday afternoon, evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued Wednesday afternoon for several counties surrounding the Chicago area.

The watch is in place until 10 p.m. for Lake, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, DeKalb, LaSalle, Livingston, Lee, Ogle, and Winnebago counties.

Rain was falling in downtown Chicago Wednesday afternoon, but no severe weather was seen. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue Wednesday afternoon, mainly north of I-88.

The more concerning storm threat arrives later in the day, with the main severe storm window between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

There is now a 2 out of 5 risk of severe storms across much of the area, including Chicago.

Some storms could become severe as they move into the Chicago area late Wednesday afternoon from Wisconsin. Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph are the main concern, though a few storms could also produce severe hail.

The severe storm threat should fade late Wednesday evening as a cold front moves through.