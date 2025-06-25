Watch CBS News
Severe thunderstorms pop up in Chicago for second evening in a row

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Scattered severe storms hit the Chicago area for a second day in a row Wednesday.

Just after 5 p.m., the National Weather Service called a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the southern portion of Kane County.

The warning expired at 5:45 p.m. Batavia, Sugar Grove, Campton Hills, and St. Charles were all included.

A severe thunderstorm was located over Elburn and was moving northeast at 30 mph. The storm involved wind speeds of 60 mph.

Severe storms are expected to pop off through the evening until 9 p.m.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

