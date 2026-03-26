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Severe storms threat with large hail, tornados possible in Chicago on Thursday

By
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon
Meteorologist
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.
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Laura Bannon,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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There is a severe storm threat moving into the Chicago area on Thursday afternoon. 

Temperatures start in the upper 60s before a cold front moves in, bringing temperatures down into the 40s by the evening.  

According to the Chicago Weather Service, the main window for severe weather is between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.  

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The main storm threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts, with a low chance of a tornado, mainly well south of the city. 

The NWS said the storm could produce hail over 2 inches in diameter and winds could reach 60 miles per hour. 

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