Severe storms threat with large hail, tornados possible in Chicago on Thursday
There is a severe storm threat moving into the Chicago area on Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures start in the upper 60s before a cold front moves in, bringing temperatures down into the 40s by the evening.
According to the Chicago Weather Service, the main window for severe weather is between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The main storm threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts, with a low chance of a tornado, mainly well south of the city.
The NWS said the storm could produce hail over 2 inches in diameter and winds could reach 60 miles per hour.