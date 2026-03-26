Severe storms threat with large hail, tornados possible in Chicago on Thursday

There is a severe storm threat moving into the Chicago area on Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures start in the upper 60s before a cold front moves in, bringing temperatures down into the 40s by the evening.

According to the Chicago Weather Service, the main window for severe weather is between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The main storm threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts, with a low chance of a tornado, mainly well south of the city.

The NWS said the storm could produce hail over 2 inches in diameter and winds could reach 60 miles per hour.