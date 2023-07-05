Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storms by late afternoon, evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a couple of nice days of nice weather, we're in Alert Mode for the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and this evening.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

We also have an Air Quality Alert for the area due to high ozone levels. On an annual basis, some of the worst pollutions some cities see are on July 4th and 5th due to, you guessed it, fireworks.

The smoke from our celebration is very much like wildfire smoke, contributing large amounts of PM 2.5. That's the same type of particulate matter in wildfire smoke. Add that to our ozone air pollution and you get lower air quality.

CBS News Chicago

The trigger for today's storms is a cold front moving through. On the other side of today's storms, we'll experience much cooler weather. Temps will be at, or below, typical early July levels.

CBS News Chicago

Normal- 84

4th of July- 92

Today- 91

Sunrise- 5:22am

Sunset- 8:30pm

Forecast

Today- Storms late this afternoon may be strong or severe. Sunny, hot, and humid with a high of 91.

Tonight- Showers and thunderstorms. Low of 67.

Thursday- Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler, with a high of 77.

CBS News Chicago