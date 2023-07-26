Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storm threat, hot & humid by Thursday

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're keeping an eye on storms in Wisconsin as they move East/South East. 

We have a lot of heat & humidity in place to ignite storms this afternoon. Storm Prediction Center holds Chicago at a Level 2 out of 5 for a severe threat. 

There's a higher threat for severe weather from LaPorte County and places east into Michigan. A Heat Advisory will be in place on Thursday for a "feels like" temp of 100-105.

REST OF TODAY: STORM THREAT. HIGHS IN THE 90S.

TONIGHT: BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. MUGGY AND WARM. LOW 73.

THURSDAY: HAZY, HOT & HUMID. HIGH 93. HEAT INDEX 100-105.

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 12:17 PM

