Server at Oak Lawn restaurant receives $1,800 tip part of holiday tradition

A server at a restaurant on the South Side was left shocked when she got a nearly $2,000 tip this weekend.

That act of kindness, she said, couldn't have come at a better time.

Ashley Glaum works as a server at Les Brothers restaurant in Oak Lawn, and became a part of a holiday tradition that a group of lifelong friends has been doing for the last five years.

"We said, hey, let's get together and be good for the holidays, and also, let's all bring an extra $100 for our waitress, do a big tip breakfast," said Jim Welsh.

Every year, they choose a different restaurant

"I come in, talk to the manager, see if it's okay with them, and then ask them to give us your most deserving server, please, and keep it hush-hush," said Jim Marquardt.

Glaum had been a server at the restaurant for six years. She had no idea her bosses were in on the surprise.

"I actually came in about 40 minutes early to take care of the table," she said.

She said what happened at the end of their meal is something she never expected, when she was handed $1,800 as a tip.

"They hand it to me as cash, just like that, a wad of cash," she said. "I did not know what to say, but I was very thankful. And the first thing I thought of was, thank God. And then I was like, 'Oh, thank God for bringing these people."

People who days ago were just strangers, but are now a part of a holiday season she'll never forget.

"I feel very loved, to be honest, I don't feel that a lot, and I felt very loved by everybody here," Glaum said.

Her 8-year-old daughter, Michelle, and 4-year-old son, Jesus, got to feel that love too.

"I was able to do a lot for my kids with the money," she said. "It helped a lot. I'm not gonna lie, because I didn't know what I was gonna do for Christmas."

And for these old friends, paying it forward is a feeling they said is priceless. They said it's a home run every time they see a waitress get the money.

"I feel better doing that than receiving it, just feels so good to help someone out," Marquardt said.

The friends are hoping others feel inspired by their story during the season of giving and giving back.

"Give back to whoever you can and as much as you can, because it always helps anybody, even if it's just a little bit, it's gonna help. And I just want everybody to feel as blessed as I felt," Glaum said.