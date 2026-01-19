Series makes flamenco dance accessible to Chicago audiences

A flamenco dance series in Chicago is expanding access to the arts by bringing the expressive traditional dance form to Chicago audiences.

Nalanie "Lanie" Molina, a Chicago-based flamenco dancer and teaching artist, is one of three curators hosting a flamenco tablao series across Chicago — offering free or low-cost access to the dance form. Collaborating with Molina are Luis Beltrán — her performing partner and performance curator — and co-curator and studio owner Tyler Luzietti.

The performances make the flamenco tradition accessible to audiences who might otherwise never experience it, Molina noted.

The latest series of flamenco tablao events, Nuevo Compás, brings a modern element while honoring the roots of the art, and giving Chicago area flamenco artists an opportunity to express themselves. The events have been held at Luzietti Studios, at 5121 N. Ravenswood Ave. near Foster Avenue.

As described by UNESCO, flamenco combines song (cante), dance (baile), and musicianship (toque). The cante is sung by male and female singers, preferably seated with no backup singers, who belt out lyrics that evoke emotions — grief, joy, tragedy, rejoicing, fear, UNESCO said.

The baile also represents strong emotion — passion, courtship, everything from sadness to joy. Toque, or guitar playing, is accompanied by other instruments such as castanets, hand-clapping, and foot-stomping, UNESCO said.

The heart of flamenco is Andalusia in southern Spain, but it also has roots in regions of Spain such as Murcia and Extremadura, UNESCO said.

Appearing on CBS News Chicago Monday morning, Molina emphasized how flamenco represents a cultural melting pot.

"We have Jewish, Romani, African, and Arabic cultures all together, of course, under the Spanish influence, and so it's very unique, beautiful," she said. "It's evolved over centuries. It's very expressive."

Molina was joined on CBS News Chicago Monday morning by Beltrán and guitarist Thomas Kimball.

The Instagram page for Molina's La Molinera brand has more information on the Chicago flamenco events. La Molinera also has a TikTok account.