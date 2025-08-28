FBI offers $5,000 reward for arrest of Chicago serial bank robber responsible for six holdups since May

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a serial bank robber in Chicago.

The same man is suspected of at least six bank robberies in the Edgewater, Andersonville, Avondale, and Lincoln Park since May.

FBI

The FBI said, shortly before 10 a.m. on May 9, he tried to rob the Fifth Third Bank at 5918 N. Broadway.

Around 9:30 a.m. on May 14, he tried to rob the US Bank branch at 5340 N. Clark St.

Around 9:30 a.m. on May 15, he robbed the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2973 N. Milwaukee Av.

Around 9:30 a.m. on June 2, he robbed the Huntington Bank branch at 1400 W. Fullerton Av.

Shortly after noon on June 2, he robbed the Fifth Third Bank branch at 5918 N. Broadway.

Around 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 27, he robbed the Huntington Bank branch at 1400 W. Fullerton Av.

Officials did not say how much money was stolen in the robberies.

The FBI released surveillance video images of the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who recognizes him or has other information regarding the robberies should call the FBI at 312-421-6700, or submit a tip a tips.fbi.gov.