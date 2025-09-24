September 2025 poised to one of the driest on record in Chicago area

This September is poised to be one of Chicago's driest on record, with little to no additional rain expected through the end of the month.

Chicago O'Hare has only recorded 0.49" of rain this month as of Sep. 24. A typical September brings 3.19".

If Chicago ends the month with less than half an inch of rain, this September would tie for Chicago's seventh-driest on record, with records dating back to 1871.

It would also be the city's driest September since 2017, when only 0.32" of rain fell.

This dry start to autumn follows several flood events in Chicago this summer. O'Hare recorded above-average rainfall in both July and August, with 4.29" and 5.03" monthly totals, respectively.

Though there is no measurable precipitation expected for the next week, the NOAA Climate Prediction Center expects normal precipitation amounts in our area from October through December.