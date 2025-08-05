Watch CBS News
Sentencing underway for man convicted of stabbing Chicago pregnant woman, killing her son

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Laterria Smith speaks out about court system failures that led to her son's murder
Laterria Smith speaks out about court system failures that led to her son's murder 02:48

Sentencing has started for the man convicted of killing an 11-year-old Chicago boy and stabbing his pregnant mother.

In June, a jury found Crosetti Brand, 39, guilty after was charged with 17 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, home invasion and domestic battery. 

Prosecutors said Brand attacked his ex-girlfriend, Laterria Smith, 33, and her son, Jayden Perkins, just one day after being released from jail in March of 2024.

Smith is now suing the government agencies that released Brand from jail. Smith was critically wounded but survived.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

