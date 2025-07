Laterria Smith speaks out about court system failures that led to her son's murder A Cook County jury convicted the man charged with stabbing and killing an 11-year-old boy and seriously hurting his pregnant mother. A jury found Crosetti Brand guilty of all counts in the attack after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home. Laterria Smith spoke exclusively to Marissa Perlman about the attack that killed her son, Jayden Perkins, who was trying to protect her.