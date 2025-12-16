Sentence to be handed down for man who killed Chicago police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso

A sentencing hearing was to be held Tuesday for the man who shot and killed Chicago police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso in 2023.

In July, Steven Montano was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Jurors also found that Montano caused the death of a peace officer while performing his duties — a charge that can carry a life sentence.

On March 1, 2023, fallen officer Vásquez Lasso responded to a domestic violence call in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Linda Pirea, 37, called 911, according to prosecutors, because she believed her boyfriend [Montano], who was 18 at the time, was chasing her with a gun. The woman involved previously maintained she did not call 911 and said she was not threatened.

Using body-worn camera video, surveillance cameras, and witness testimony, the state showed at trial that Montano was running from police until he and Officer Vásquez Lasso got to a school playground, where prosecutors say Montano shot and killed him.

The defense argued at trial that the defendant's previous experiences with police made him fear for his safety.

Montano also testified in his own defense and admitted he heard the word "stop" as Vásquez Lasso pursued him, but said he didn't know an officer was behind him.