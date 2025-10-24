Watch CBS News
Semi truck rollover crash causing delays on I-80

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

A semi truck rollover crash is causing delays on I-80 on Friday morning. 

Illinois State Police confirmed three vehicles were involved in a crash just west of  LaGrange Road around 5:45 a.m. Video from the scene shows a semi truck on its side across multiple lanes. 

State police said the center and left lanes are shut down, and traffic is being diverted to the right shoulder at LaGrange Road. 

Police said at least one person was taken to a local hospital. It is not clear how many injuries were reported. 

Kris Habermelh is warning drivers not to pass I-57 on westbound I-80. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

Crews are working to clear the scene. 

