Semi truck rollover crash causing delays on I-80

A semi truck rollover crash is causing delays on I-80 on Friday morning.

Illinois State Police confirmed three vehicles were involved in a crash just west of LaGrange Road around 5:45 a.m. Video from the scene shows a semi truck on its side across multiple lanes.

State police said the center and left lanes are shut down, and traffic is being diverted to the right shoulder at LaGrange Road.

Police said at least one person was taken to a local hospital. It is not clear how many injuries were reported.

Kris Habermelh is warning drivers not to pass I-57 on westbound I-80.

After a short full closure to position wreckers, WB I-80 is back to right shoulder only flow at the LaGrange Road semi rollover. DO NOT pass I-57 on WB 80! Drop south to U.S. 30 out of Matteson & head west to New Lenox to bypass the mess. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/f3piolNggs — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) October 24, 2025

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Crews are working to clear the scene.