Semi truck rollover crash shuts down northbound lanes on I-57

All lanes are shut down on I-57 after a rollover crash on Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police.

Just before 12:15 a.m. Illinois State Police shut down northbound lanes at Sauk Trail.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

State police said traffic is being diverted to Sauk Trail.

Illinois State Police are asking commuters to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.