Semi truck rollover crash shuts down northbound lanes on I-57

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

All lanes are shut down on I-57 after a rollover crash on Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police. 

Just before 12:15 a.m. Illinois State Police shut down northbound lanes at Sauk Trail. 

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. 

State police said traffic is being diverted to Sauk Trail. 

Illinois State Police are asking commuters to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

