Semi truck rolls over on Northbound I-55 near Willowbrook, Illinois

Semi truck rolls over on Northbound I-55 near Willowbrook, Illinois

Semi truck rolls over on Northbound I-55 near Willowbrook, Illinois

A semi truck rolled over on I-55, causing major delays for commuters near Willowbrook, Illinois, on Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police said the semi truck rolled over on County Line Road just after 6 a.m. The truck rolled over across all lanes and the shoulders, leaving traffic trapped behind.

The driver of the semi truck was taken to a local hospital. The extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately released.

The classic definition of “blocked” as a semi has rolled across all NB I-55 lanes - and the shoulders - at County Line Road. Diverting traffic is filling nearby roads, so STAY AWAY! Use I-88, Ogden or Archer! More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/YPskFu3Xjs — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) June 24, 2025

All northbound lanes are closed. Delays are expected as crews work to clear the scene.

Police have not released details on the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.