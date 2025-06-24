Watch CBS News
Semi truck rolls over on Northbound I-55 near Willowbrook, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A semi truck rolled over on I-55, causing major delays for commuters near Willowbrook, Illinois, on Tuesday morning. 

Illinois State Police said the semi truck rolled over on County Line Road just after 6 a.m. The truck rolled over across all lanes and the shoulders, leaving traffic trapped behind. 

The driver of the semi truck was taken to a local hospital. The extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately released. 

All northbound lanes are closed. Delays are expected as crews work to clear the scene. 

Police have not released details on the cause of the crash. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

