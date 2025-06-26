Driver killed in semi truck rollover crash on Kennedy Expressway

Driver killed in rollover semi crash on Kennedy Expressway near Kimball

A semi truck flipped over on the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's North Side on Wednesday night.

The semi truck, hauling meat, rolled off the inbound Kennedy at Belmont Avenue and ended up in the outbound express lanes around 11:30 p.m.

The driver of the semi truck was killed in the crash.

Closures include inbound lanes and outbound expressway lanes. Kris Habermehl recommends commuters avoid the Kennedy Expressway and seek out alternate routes.

Do not evenTHINK about the Kennedy right now! A deadly semi crash at Belmont from late last night still has 2LL blocked IB and the express lanes blocked OB! HUGE delays are in place! USE YOUR ALTERNATES! More at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/jaFEw794gG — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) June 26, 2025

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Crews are working to clear the truck and debris from the roadway.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.