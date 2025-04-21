Massive semi fire shuts down southbound I-65 near Demotte, Indiana

Southbound lanes of I-65 are shut down near Demotte, Indiana due to a massive semi fire.

Indiana State Police said the lanes are shut down at exit 230 for an indeterminate amount of time.

Video shows the burned-out husk of a semi-trailer truck still engulfed in flames on the roadway.

Police said their preliminary investigation found a mechanical failure on the tractor part of the truck caused a fire, which then caught the trailer on fire. Police said the trailer was hauling cans of a flammable material, but did not specify what kind of flammable material that was.

The driver of the truck was not injured, police said.

State police said once it is safe, traffic will be escorted around the incident site, but do not expect that to be possible "for a while." They asked drivers caught in backup to be patient and warned them not to drive on the opposite side of the road to try to avoid or get out of the traffic jam.

State police said they also expect the cleanup from the incident to last well into the night because the road itself was significantly damaged.