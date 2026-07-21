Semi-trailer truck catches fire at freight yard in Elwood, Illinois

A semi-trailer truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon at an intermodal freight terminal in southwest suburban Elwood.

The cab of the truck erupted in flames in the checkout gates of the CenterPoint Intermodal Center shortly before 4:45 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, but it appears the driver got out of the truck safely.

Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the checkout gates.