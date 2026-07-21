Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi-trailer truck catches fire at freight yard in Elwood, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer,
Kris Habermehl
Kris Habermehl
Reporter
Kris Habermehl is a traffic and breaking news reporter for CBS News Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A semi-trailer truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon at an intermodal freight terminal in southwest suburban Elwood.

The cab of the truck erupted in flames in the checkout gates of the CenterPoint Intermodal Center shortly before 4:45 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, but it appears the driver got out of the truck safely.

Firefighters were working to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the checkout gates.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue