Driver dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 in south Chicago suburbs

Serious crash on I-80/94 in south Chicago suburbs

A driver was killed in a catastrophic crash involving two cars and a semi-trailer truck near the junction of I-80/94 and Illinois Route 394 in the south Chicago suburb of Lansing.

Illinois State Police said at 4:31 p.m., a car got stalled in the eastbound lanes of I-80 west of Torrence Avenue, and was hit by a second car from the rear.

The second car in turn veered off into another lane and hit the semi-trailer truck.

The driver of the second car was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the first car was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

All traffic coming off the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) onto eastbound I-80/94 was held up at the scene. Traffic was still getting by in the far-right lane.