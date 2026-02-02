Semi-trailer truck and car wrecked, EMT injured in crash on I-90 northwest of Chicago

A semi-trailer truck rolled on its side in a multi-vehicle crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Hoffman Estates, Illinois early Monday morning.

An EMT was also injured.

Illinois State Police said at 1:56 a.m., the truck was headed west on the westbound tollway (I-90) near Barrington Road past the scene of an earlier crash to which a private ambulance had responded. An EMT was out of the ambulance examining the driver of the car involved in the first crash.

The truck hit the car that had already been involved in the first crash. The truck then rolled onto its side, pushing the car from the earlier crash into an EMT from the ambulance.

The car, now damaged by two crashes, was left crushed up against the center barrier wall.

The truck driver and the EMT were both taken to area hospitals. The severity of their injuries was not immediately learned, nor was the condition of the driver of the car from the first crash.

All westbound lanes of I-90 were shut down at the scene after the crash, and traffic was diverted to Barrington Road.