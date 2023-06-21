Lane closures after rollover crash involving semi on I-94 at 47th Street
CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 94 Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police say around 7 a.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes at 47th Street involving a truck tractor semi-trailer.
An occupant from the semi was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
The second and third southbound lanes are closed as of 8:41 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.