Lane closures after rollover crash involving semi on I-94 at 47th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 94 Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police say around 7 a.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes at 47th Street involving a truck tractor semi-trailer.

An occupant from the semi was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The second and third southbound lanes are closed as of 8:41 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.