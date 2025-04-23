Watch CBS News
Semi crashes into West Chicago, Illinois building, catches fire, prompting road closure

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

A semi truck crashed into a building and caught fire Wednesday afternoon in suburban West Chicago, police said.

West Chicago police said there was a two-vehicle crash on Powis Road at Harvester Road.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene where it appeared the crash had caused both a car and a semi to leave the road. A silver four-door sedan appeared to have crashed or nearly crashed into a tree, where it had come to a stop.

The semi appeared to have careened off the road and crashed into a building. Police confirmed the truck caught fire, which had been extinguished, though burn marks were still visible on the truck and building.

Police confirmed the crash caused structural damage to the building but did not offer further treatments.

Everyone involved in the crash refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. No further details were immediately available.

West Chicago police tweeted all lanes of Powis Road from Arthur Drive to Hawthorne Lanes were closed after the crash. They did not say when they expected the road to reopen. 




