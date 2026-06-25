"Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander taking over Chicago Shakespeare Theater to tell all

"Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander takes the stage at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Thursday and Friday.

"As Long As You're Asking: A Conversation with Jason Alexander" will feature comedy, a musical performance, and a discussion with Alexander himself.

The beloved actor comes to Chicago after a decorated career as an actor, writer, composer, director and producer.

He's best known for his role as George Costanza in "Seinfeld,"

Alexander says he is forever known as George, and he sees it as a stamp of success.

"For any actor to have an impact in anything like that has arguably closed some doors as casting because I'm so recognizable as George, but it's opened a life to me that I don't think I could have imagined," Alexander told CBS News Chicago.