South Loop security guard dies after confrontation with teens; 'It cost him his life'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2, we're learning a security guard died just blocks away the day before a reported teen takeover in the South Loop over the weekend.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to his wife, who just wants to know what happened.

Jackey Fisher loved being a security guard; his wife loved that about him. But Saturday was their 22nd wedding anniversary.

She said she begged him to take off work, but he didn't. That was the last time she saw him alive.

"That day, we went bowling on our anniversary. And he said to me he had to go get his clothes and go to work," Fisher said. "And the last thing I remember him going was out the door. He just turned around and looked at me, and that was it."

Barbara Fisher worried about her husband whenever he left for work at the ShowPlace ICON Theater, 1011 S. Delano Ct.

"He loved the job, and whenever they called him whatever shift it was, he just went," Fisher said.

Recently, she said, his work became more and more dangerous.

Fisher was beaten back in February for enforcing the theater's new rules: No guests under 17 can enter without a parent or guardian after 6:00 p.m.

It's a rule, a staff member told CBS 2, began after they saw an increase in disruptive young adults at the location.

"I said to him, 'Go to work and just leave the teenagers alone.' And he said, "I can't do that because I'm getting paid and not doing my job.' It cost him his life," Fisher said.

Saturday, police sources said a group of teens visited the theater. Fisher was, again, doing his job. He tried to escort them away. He suffered some sort of medical episode and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The medical examiner has not released the official cause of his death.

"It's devastating," Fisher said.

The staff at the theater was not able to speak on camera. CBS 2 contacted its corporate office for a response.

CBS 2 also contacted the Chicago Police Department to see if any arrests or movement occurred in either of these attacks. So far there's been no response.