South Loop 7-Eleven looted, 40 arrested in teen takeover

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Loop convenience store was looted Sunday night, and dozens of people – mostly teenagers – were arrested, as yet another teen takeover hit a downtown neighborhood.

Police said the group stormed stores and fought through the streets near Roosevelt Road and Canal Street.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, there was still trash Monday afternoon around the 7-Eleven at 560 W. Grenshaw St. – adjacent to a Mobil gas station at Jefferson Street. It was a sign of the chaos that had erupted just hours earlier.

Neighboring businesses said this was the second time a group of teens targeted the area in days.

Dozens of teens were seen raiding the 7-Eleven just after 9 p.m. Monday in a social media video from ChitownCrimechasers.

The store was trashed as young people tossed stolen merchandise into the air and ran away with their arms full of goods.

At one point, a fire extinguisher was set off near the gas tanks outside the store.

In a Snapchat video posted in the aftermath, a customer came to try to get cash from the ATM.

"Look what they did to this 7-Eleven!" the customer said in the Snapchat video.

Chicago Police supervisors were heard encouraging officers to lock people up.

"Let's be clear - for these kids are running in the street, mass arrest. Lock them up," the supervisor was heard saying.

And officers did just that. A total of 40 people – ages 12 to 20 – were taken into custody.

This was a departure from previous large-group situations.

Interim Chicago Police Supt. Fred Waller said police had no choice.

"Our posture has been tolerant, and usually when we say that it's curfew and we ask them to disperse, they do," Waller said. "Yesterday, they, so to speak, crossed the line."

Police estimate 300 to 400 people were in the group, getting Off the train nearby just after 7:30 p.m. They arrived after a "trend" announcement on social media.