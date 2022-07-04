Security expert: Highland Park parade shooting appears to be premeditated

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday appears to be premeditated, one security expert told CBS 2.

Six people were killed and 24 were seriously injured after a gunman opened fire around 10:15 a.m. in the northern suburb, police said.

"It presents as very premeditated," said Phil Andrew, a security expert, in an interview with CBS 2. "Where there is some sort of statement that this perpetrator or perpetrators is attempting to make – that it has some relationship to the vicinity, to those in the parade or their perception thereof."

Still, Andrew warned he couldn't read too much into the circumstances surrounding the shooting as the active investigation was in its early stages.

"It was premeditated and done with some level of preparation and meant to cause fear, terror and harm to those folk," Andrew said.

In terms of the potential motivation for the shooting, Andrew said the police investigation will "bring that into focus." He added a history of violence is a "common element" among those who commit these types of mass shootings.

Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O'Neill said the shooter appears to be a white man, 18 to 20 years old, with long black hair, a small build, and was wearing a white or blue T-shirt.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli confirmed witness reports that the shooter opened fire from the roof of a nearby business.