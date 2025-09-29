Second woman says she was punched by same guy behind another attack in Chicago

Second woman punched by attacker believed to be behind another assault

A second woman was left scared to take public transportation again after she said she was punched by the same man who is believed to be behind another random attack in downtown Chicago this month.

The victim said she was attacked while downtown, and this time the man was armed.

For the second time in a week, another woman finds herself in pain and disbelief.

"Women in Chicago are scared to be taking public transportation, and that's just not okay."

The 26-year-old woman, who did not want to share her identity, is the latest victim of a random sucker punch.

"I'm just glad that he didn't break my jaw, or stab me, or… worse," she said.

Friday evening here at the Metra 35th Street stop, she said, just as she was getting off the train, a man told her to get out of his way and then threw a punch to her jaw. He then ran down the platform, but she was able to snap a photo of the man.

She said passengers tried to grab him at first.

"There was a couple guys that were around, that…you know, we're like, what the heck, you just hit a woman. And then they said he had a knife in his hand, so everybody just backed off," she said.

The image captured shows the weapon in the man's hand. The man also fits the description of another attacker CBS Chicago reported on a week ago.

Another victim, Lynsy Howard, also spoke about the man who randomly punched her while she was walking downtown. She described him as wearing very thin wire circle glasses and a black wool cap with headphones around it.

Despite two victims snapping images of the person who punched them and their attacker wearing identical clothing, Chicago police will not say if it is the same person, but the similarities are too much for the victims, who insist there's a serial puncher on the loose. Which is why the latest victim is hiding her identity.

"I make the commute to work pretty often. I'm scared to run into him again," she said.

She filed a complaint with both the Chicago and Metra police.

"The train conductors were saying that they believe he got on at Joliet, which is where the Rock Island begins."

Yet she refuses to hop on the train anytime soon after that punch shattered her sense of security.

"I'm not taking the train right now. I am currently Ubering or taking a Lyft, just because I am scared," she said.

She wants the person arrested and charged.